Sambalpur: Glowing tributes were paid to Sriballav Panigrahi, Former Minister, Member of Parliament, Trade Union leader and eminent educationist on Tuesday on his 85th birth anniversary at a function held at his native village & birthplace Bargaon, Dhama Tehsil, Sambalpur district. The function was held at Veer Surendra Sai Panchayat High School, Bargaon, a school which was close to Sriballav’s heart and was in fact named by him.
Speakers recalled his contribution for the development and recognition of Sambalpuri-- Koshali language in the 8th schedule of the constitution.
The meeting was presided over by Subhas Panigrahi, Senior Journalist and President of the Veer Surendra Sai Panchayat High School, Bargaon while Balarsen Amat, headmaster of the high school spoke on the occasion.