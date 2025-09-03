Sambalpur: Glowing tributes were paid to Sriballav Panigrahi, Former Minister, Member of Parliament, Trade Union leader and eminent educationist on Tuesday on his 85th birth anniversary at a function held at his native village & birthplace Bargaon, Dhama Tehsil, Sambalpur district. The function was held at Veer Surendra Sai Panchayat High School, Bargaon, a school which was close to Sriballav’s heart and was in fact named by him.

Speakers recalled his contribution for the development and recognition of Sambalpuri-- Koshali language in the 8th schedule of the constitution.

"Sriballav babu was a true son of the soil who tried his best from grass root level to Rashtrapati Bhawan for recognition of our language till his death”, said noted educationist, playwright and actor Dr. Shyam Sundar Dhar (Baru Babu) who attended the function as the Chief guest. He said Sriballav babu with his leadership was able to unite and bring various leaders, educationists, writers, activists and social-workers of 11 Western Odisha districts under one banner in demanding recognition of Sambalpuri- Koshali language.

Attending as Guest of Honor Dr. Binapani Mohapatra, Retired Professor said Sriballav babu as a leader led a simple life and never compromised on his principle of honesty till his last. His contribution in establishment of MCL, Sambalpur Railway Division and introduction of Hirakud Express Train will be remembered for ever.

The meeting was presided over by Subhas Panigrahi, Senior Journalist and President of the Veer Surendra Sai Panchayat High School, Bargaon while Balarsen Amat, headmaster of the high school spoke on the occasion.

Earlier garlanding and prayers were organized at the statue of Sriballav Panigrahi installed at Rukmani Lath Ashram, Chachhanpali, Bargaon.