London/Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s iconic maritime festival, Bali Jatra, is set to make history this November as it is celebrated for the first time at the British Parliament. The event will open at the House of Lords on November 14 with the theme “Ancient Maritime Glory to Sustainable Futures”, followed by a cultural gala and international trade fair in Croydon on 15 November.

Tracing its roots back to 400 BCE, Bali Jatra commemorates the voyages of the Sadhabas, the seafaring traders of ancient Kalinga, who sailed in Boita ships to Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Myanmar, and Thailand, forging trade and cultural exchanges across Asia. Today, the festival in Cuttack stands as one of Asia’s largest open-air fairs, keeping alive Odisha’s maritime legacy.

“This landmark event ensures Odisha’s cultural pride and seafaring history take their rightful place on the world stage,” said Dr. Bibhuti Bhusan Pattnayak FRSA, Organising Secretary, OSUK (CIC). The initiative is spearheaded by Xpertnest, led by British-Odia entrepreneur Arun Kar, whose vision has been instrumental in bringing Bali Jatra to London.

“By launching Bali Jatra UK 2025 in London, we aim to create not just a cultural celebration but a meaningful dialogue on ancient trade, civilisation, and their relevance in today’s world,” added spokesperson Sweta Mohanty.

The organisers emphasised that Bali Jatra is more than a festival of trade—it symbolises shared journeys, cultural coexistence, and sustainable futures. The London event will also spotlight pressing global themes, including climate action, South-South cooperation, and cultural diplomacy.

Notably, Bali Jatra has been inscribed in the National Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage by the Sangeet Natak Akademi, and Odisha is actively pursuing UNESCO recognition. The UK celebrations, organisers say, will bolster this global campaign.

Leadership and Structure

The event is convened by the Odisha Society of the United Kingdom CIC (OSUK CIC) (Reg no. 15201747), with organising secretaries Dr. Bibhuti Bhusan Pattnayak FRSA and Partha Sarathi Panda, spokesperson Sweta Mohanty, and directors Dipti Mohanty, Salil Kumar Das, Dr. Prakash Kumar Dey, Pravat Mishra, Srikanta Kumar Padhi, and Susmita Rajhansha. A core committee of cultural leaders and community members has been instrumental in shaping the programme.

The initiative is supported by Xpertnest, a global leader in digital transformation and sustainability. Invitations extend to Indian and British parliamentarians, UK royal family members, policymakers, business leaders, and scholars, underscoring the event’s global scope.

Programme Highlights

Day-1

House of Lords, British Parliament (14 November)

Keynote addresses by invited Heads of State from India, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Maldives, and Nigeria

High-level dialogues on maritime history and sustainable futures

Awards honouring heritage and sustainability champions

Day-2 – Croydon (15 November)