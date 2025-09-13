Mumbai: Pursuing her passion for cooking, a young woman from Punjab sets out for the United Kingdom in ‘Heer Express’, a Hindi family drama that traces her struggles and dreams. The story revolves around Heer Walia, who must navigate personal and cultural challenges while striving to achieve her ambitions in a new country.

Produced by Merry Go Round Studios, ‘Heer Express’ stars Divita Juneja in the lead role as Heer Walia. The film also features Prit Kamani, Gulshan Grover, Ashutosh Rana, Sanjay Mishra, and Meghna Malik in key roles.

The film is produced by Umesh Shukla, Ashish Wagh, Mohit Chhabra, and Sanjay Grover, with Sampada Wagh as co-producer. Directed by Umesh Shukla, the narrative unfolds after Heer relocates to the UK following her mother’s death, exploring her journey of adaptation, resilience, and hope.

With a runtime of 142 minutes, ‘Heer Express’ is presented by Tulip Entertainment and Divisa Entertainment in association with Merry Go Round Studios and Creative Strokes Group. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 12, 2025.