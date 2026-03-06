Bhubaneswar: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has introduced a range of premium and eco-friendly fuels, often termed as ‘Green Offerings’, designed to enhance engine performance while reducing the carbon footprint.

Some of the Green Offerings of the IOCL are:

XP 95: India’s first 95 Octane Petrol

Superior Performance; Increases ability to accelerate by up to 20%

Smoother Drive; Lowers knocking tendency of fuel, ensures cleaner combustion of fuel

MS: Ethanol-blended petrol: As per the GOI Directive

Ethanol is an organic compound, also known as Ethyl Alcohol, which is produced from biomass. The reason it is blended with petrol is its higher octane number than gasoline, which contributes in Improving the octane number of petrol. Ethanol contains a significant amount of oxygen. Therefore, the blending is only supposed to facilitate a more complete combustion of fuel, which will curtail the degree of emissions without causing any performance reduction or harm to the vehicle.

HSD: XtraGreen: New age high performance diesel

Better Combustion (due to higher cetane number 55)

Reduced Emissions (Less CO2, less CO and less Nox)

Improved Economy (Higher fuel economy)

Quieter Drive: Reduced Noise

SERVO World Class Lubricants: India’s leading lubricant brand

Green Combo Lubricants when used with Differentiated Diesel lead to:

Improvement in mileage by 5-9%

Reduction in emission

Lubes: Green Engine Oils: With a view to reduce carbon footprint and utilization of scarce resources, IndianOil has come up with novel & green engine oils, meeting the most stringent specifications and suitable for the most advanced gasoline and diesel driven vehicles. These engine oil helps in reduction of carbon dioxide footprint by 10% considering the use of re-refined oil and extended drain interval with better fuel efficiency.

Examples: SERVO GREENMILE: Engine Oil for petrol cars & SUVs, SERVO RAFTAAR: Engine Oil for SUVs and commercial vehicles that run on Diesel, SERVO 4T GREEN: four-stroke motorcycles, scooters, and auto rickshaws running on petrol, SERVO TRACTOR GREEN; multigrade Tractor engine oil specifically formulated to meet the engine lubrication of tractors.