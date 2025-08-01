Bhubaneswar: HENNYFRESH has carved a niche for itself as Bhubaneswar’s most trusted chicken delivery service. With a promise of farm-to-table freshness, premium cuts, and same-day doorstep delivery, HENNYFRESH is redefining how residents of the city buy chicken.

Operating from Rasulgarh, HENNYFRESH delivers across Bhubaneswar with express service that ensures customers receive their order within 2 hours.

From Old Town to Chandrasekharpur, Patia to Khandagiri, the brand covers every major area within the city limits.

Their real-time tracking, SMS/app updates, and hassle-free customer support make the buying experience seamless. Delivery slots are open from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM, with a modest delivery fee, depending on location. There’s also a free in-store pickup option available from 6:00 AM to 11:00 PM.

From whole chicken and curry cuts to boneless pieces, drumsticks, wings, organ meat, and even fresh eggs, HENNYFRESH offers an impressive variety to cater to every cooking style. A current crowd-favourite is the Curry Cut at ₹189/kg – skinless, tender, and perfect for gravies and biryani.

Each product is handpicked from certified Odisha farms, processed in HACCP-certified facilities, and packed using leak-proof, tamper-evident, BPA-free containers to ensure hygiene and safety.

HENNYFRESH serves as both an online and offline hub for fresh chicken needs. The company has rapidly gained the trust of Bhubaneswar’s households by consistently delivering quality meat, hygienic handling, and responsive service.