Rourkela: A two-and-a-half-day HR transformation workshop ‘SAIL Darpan’ was inaugurated at the Learning & Development Centre of SAIL, Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) on 29th July, 2025. Mr. Tarun Misra, ED (HR), Mr. Biswaranjan Palai, ED (Works) and Mr. M.P. Singh, ED (Mines) were present on the dais during the inaugural function of the workshop.

Present on the occasion were Mr. M.R. Rath, CGM (HR) and Mr. P.K. Sahoo, CGM (L&D), along with about 50 executives from various departments of RSP who are attending the workshop as participants. The workshop is being conducted by Boston Consulting Group (BCG), led by Mr. Varun Kejriwal, Managing Director, along with his expert team.

In his address, Mr. Misra stated that HR is the ultimate resource in any industry, managing machines, materials, and money. He said, “The workshop offers a platform for idea generation and for bringing meaningful transformation to existing systems.” Transparency, grievance redressal, and safety KPIs are essential components of a robust HR framework, he stressed.

Mr. Palai underscored that systems like EPMS have undergone significant evolution over time. He urged participants to share their inputs openly, underlining that the outcomes of the workshop should be practical and implementable at the ground level. “Performance measurement must be realistic and relevant,” he marked.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Singh reflected on the theme ‘Darpan’, which symbolises introspection. He encouraged participants to reflect on their roles, share experiences, and align HR practices with SAIL’s long-term vision. “We must prepare our workforce to embrace emerging technologies and enhance their potential to meet future challenges,” he added.

Outlining the objective of the initiative, Mr. Kejriwal emphasised that HR plays a pivotal role in unlocking employee productivity, especially in the context of achieving SAIL’s Vision 2030. He highlighted that the workshop will focus on manpower planning, job rotation, transfer policies and strengthening systems to align with modern industry standards. Over the next few days, key performance indicators (KPIs) will be developed, drawing from benchmarking studies, best practices of other PSUs, and an analysis of existing processes.

Mr. S Badpanda, GM (HR-OD, TA & G) and Ms. Simpi Patel, Deputy Manager (HR-OD), coordinated the inaugural session.

The workshop aims to act as a mirror to current HR systems and catalyse a cultural and strategic shift within the organisation, preparing it for the next phase of growth and transformation.