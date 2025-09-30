Puri: A walkathon was organised in Puri on September 26 under the ‘Punascha Pruthibi’ campaign, an initiative of Sambad Group to promote environmental sustainability. The event was a platform for people to reflect on climate change and pledge responsibility for a greener tomorrow.

Hundreds of participants joined the walkathon held at the Sports Complex, where Rajya Sabha MP Subhashish Khuntia attended as the chief guest. Addressing the gathering, Khuntia said climate change cannot be controlled, but its adverse impacts can be reduced. He stressed that today’s youth must take up responsibility for a better future.

Puri SP Prateek Singh reminded the gathering that nature has given much to humanity, and now is the time to give back.

Sambad’s Editor Tannya Patnaik said that environmental consciousness should not be limited to a single day but must become part of daily life.

She said the 'Earth Again 2025' conclave will be held in Bhubaneswar from October 6 to 8. “From the sacred soil of Lord Jagannath, we send out the pledge of ‘Today for Tomorrow’ ahead of the conclave,” Patnaik added.

Sambad’s Group News Editor Bhabani Sankar Tripathy emphasised that environmental awareness must begin at home, as the role of each family is crucial in creating a positive impact.

'Punascha Pruthibi' is a sustainability movement launched by Sambad Group, the largest media house in Odisha, bringing together communities, youth, and leaders to create lasting environmental change through collective action and grassroots initiatives.