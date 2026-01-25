Rourkela: The inaugural edition of Rourkela Half Marathon organised by SAIL, Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) on 24th January, 2026 on the occasion of SAIL Foundation Day was a resounding success.

More than 5000 runners including 1251 national level runners from other states took part in the AIMS (Association of International Marathons and Distance Races) certified mega event that placed the steel city Rourkela on the global running map.

Jual Oram, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, Government of India; Sarada Prasad Nayak, MLA, Rourkela; Alok Verma, Director In-Charge (DIC), RSP; Atanu Bhowmick, former DIC, RSP; Brijesh Rai, DIG, Western Range; Shubhankar Mohapatra, Collector and DM, Sundargarh; Ratan Kumar, DIG, CISF; Nitesh Wadhwani, SP, Rourkela; Dheenah Dastagir, ADM, Rourkela; Prof. Amiya Kumar Rath, Vice Chancellor, BPUT; Prof. Uma Maheswar Rao, Director, NIT, all the executive directors of RSP, members of Governing body of Deepika Mahila Sanghati, representatives of Trade Unions and Executive Association, eminent sports persons were present in the flag off ceremony.

The marathon also witnessed the presence of sporting legends Arjun awardee Sunil Patra, Arjun awardee Romen Ghosh, International Marathon winner Sunita Godara, Arjun awardee Rachitra Mistry, Rourkela’s very own Hockey star Olympian and Arjuna Awardee Birendra Lakra.

The mega event kicked off with the flagging off of the 21.1 km Men’s category, followed by successive flag-offs of events for men and women in the 21.1 km, 10 km and 5 km runs across different age groups, along with the 2 km run for specially-abled participants. The meticulously planned event schedule ensured smooth conduct of all races.

The Ring Road of Rourkela presented a spectacular setting for the marathon, with runners passing through stretches surrounded by lush greenery and vibrant blooms of bougainvillaea lining the medians of the Ring Road. The scenic route not only offered a refreshing and motivating experience to participants but also highlighted the city’s harmonious blend of urban development and natural beauty, drawing appreciation from runners and spectators alike.

Fun Centres were set up along the marathon route, where runners were enthusiastically cheered by cheerleaders and children, adding vibrancy and motivation throughout the course. Elaborate arrangements, including well-placed hydration points, and Medical help points were made along the route to ensure the comfort, safety and optimal performance of the participants.

Sarada Prasad Nayak, Alok Verma, along with the executive directors of RSP presented trophies and cash awards to the winners of different categories. A total prize money of Rs. 7,70,800/- was presented to the winners in different categories of the marathon.

Speaking on the occasion, the DIC said that the event marked a historic milestone for Rourkela. Emphasising the importance of nurturing sporting talent from the region, he highlighted that the marathon featured the highest prize money for participants from the peripheral areas. It is worth mentioning here that to ensure maximum participation from youngsters of CSR villages, some of them were brought from the previous night and kept at the stadium and provided all the facilities while rest of them were brought in busses for the event.

Earlier, the participants were warmed up to lively Zumba tunes guided by Dr. Godara and Ms. Anupriya Sihna ahead of the race. The venue buzzed with energy as live music by Team ‘Ninaad’, the official music band of RSP, added to the festive atmosphere.

