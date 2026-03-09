Bhubaneswar: Leading insurance broking firms, India Insure and Saferisk, in collaboration with the Bhubaneswar Golf Club (BGC), came together to sponsor a golf tournament for the first time.

The generous support of the Chairmen of the sponsors, Mr. V. Ramakrishna, Chairman of India Insure, and Mr. Ashok Mishra, Chairman of Saferisk, has made this tournament possible. Their commitment to promoting golf and community engagement is truly inspiring.

The 'India Insure -- Saferisk Open Trophy 2026' held at BGC on the 6th, 7th, and 8th of March concluded successfully with enthusiastic participation from golfers and sports enthusiasts.

The event brought together players from various clubs and organisations and witnessed impressive performances across different categories.

The winners, runners-up and outstanding performers were felicitated during the prize distribution ceremony. The award winners under various categories are as follows.

Category (0-16)

Champion - Satyajyoti Mohanty

Runners Up - Dalbir Singh

Best Gross - Lt Col Varoon Parmar

Category (17- 24)

Champion - Gr Capt. V.S.S. Madan

Runners Up - Dilip Kumar Behera (PGC)

Senior Category

Champion - Suryakanta Mishra

Runners Up - Raju Mishra

Ladies Category

Champion - Upasana Pradhani

Runners Up - Rounaska Jena

Longest Drive - Dr. Debadarshi Rath

Straightest Drive - J.K.Mohanty

Closest to the Pin - Dr. Kalinga Keshari Sahoo

Best outstation Player - Harihar Dash (PGC)

Senior most Golfer - Asit Kumar Palit (RCGC)

The event would not have been a success without the active cooperation & support of Asit Tripathy, President, BGC, and Tapan Kumar Mohanty, Secretary, BGC.

The award ceremony was conducted by Priyadarshi Mohapatra, whose energy and flawless coordination were extraordinary.

Sandeep Ghatak, M.D. and Principal Officer, Saferisk, was a driving force behind the event management.

The successful completion of the tournament reinforces the growing popularity of golf in Bhubaneswar and highlights the commitment of the organisers to promote the sport.