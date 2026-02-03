Paris: Indriya, Aditya Birla Jewellery showcased its collection for the first time ever at Paris Couture Week in collaboration with renowned designer Gaurav Gupta as the official jewellery partner. Known for its focus on fine craftsmanship and design superiority, Indriya took the artistry of Indian jewellery to one of the world’s most prestigious fashion platforms with this partnership.

This season, Gaurav Gupta’s couture drew inspiration from the concept of dualities, elements that coexist and complete one another, rooted in Ardhanarishvara, the divine union of the masculine and feminine. The collection explores contrasts that shape creation itself, such as structure and fluidity, form and formlessness, and strength and grace.

Anchored in India’s rich aesthetics and cultural heritage, Indriya’s designs continue Gaurav Gupta’s sculptural couture vocabulary, precise, luminous and sculptural. The jewellery pieces enhance the fluid and structured architecture of the garments. Jewels become points of light that move with the wearer, connecting body, craft and couture.

Couturier Gaurav Gupta said, “Jewellery, for me, is not an embellishment of the body, but an extension of its inner geometry. In The Divine Androgyne, each form becomes a vessel of energy, memory, and quiet power. Working with Indriya felt instinctive, their language of heritage and ornament offered the perfect balance of tradition and restraint, complementing the collection without ever overpowering it.”

Shantiswarup Panda, Head of Marketing and Visual Merchandising at Indriya, Aditya Birla Jewellery, said, “Indriya takes pride in bringing the finest nuances of Indian art, craft, architecture and culture into its design vocabulary and its nuanced storytelling. Our collaboration with Gaurav Gupta is an endeavour to present to the world, the beautiful Indian concept of duality in a unique manner through the Paris Couture Week.”

Abhishek Rastogi, Head of Design at Indriya, added, “Immersed in Gaurav Gupta’s Universe, our fine jewellery, led by diamonds and gemstones, and complemented by sculptural gold, has been carefully curated to work in harmony with the collection’s bold silhouettes and flowing forms. Each piece enhances the couture, bringing together precision, craftsmanship and artistic expression.”

About Indriya:

Indriya, a jewellery brand from Aditya Birla Group, was launched in July 2024. Derived from the Sanskrit word for 'five senses,' Indriya embodies timeless elegance, unmatched craftsmanship, and a captivating sensorial experience. With an exquisite range of diamonds, precious gemstones, and artisanal gold, the brand offers jewellery that transcends traditional artistry and modern aesthetics.

For brides-to-be, Indriya is a treasure trove of meticulously designed wedding jewellery, where each piece is a timeless heirloom, seamlessly blending tradition with modernity, ensuring every bridal dream is actualised on her special day. Beyond weddings, Indriya redefines jewellery as an expression of personal identity and artistry, cementing its position as the go-to destination for all occasions. With 45 stores across India, Indriya continues to expand its footprint across the country.