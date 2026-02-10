Cuttack: The Inner Wheel Club of Cuttack Midtown reached a significant milestone of 40 years during the Official Club Visit (OCV) of District Chairman Mrs Madhusmita Tripathy. The highlight of the visit was the grand inauguration of the Inner Wheel Tower, a new local landmark situated near the scenic Bell View Park.

​The tower, which symbolises the club's commitment to "Service Through Friendship," was officially unveiled by the District Chairman Mrs Madhusmita Tripathy, who lauded the Club’s dedication to community beautification and social service. Speaking at the event, District Chairman Mrs Madhusmita Tripathy remarked, "This tower stands as a testament to the collective strength of our members and our enduring presence in the heart of the community."

​The event was attended by Club President Soumya Mohanty, Secretary Lopamudra Tripathy, PP Nirjharini Mohanty, PDC Anita Pati and other Prominent Members of Inner Wheel Club of Cuttack Midtown.

Following the inauguration, the DC conducted the OCV proceedings, reviewing the club’s various service projects and encouraging members to continue their impactful work for the current Inner Wheel year. ​Locals of the Bell View Park area expressed their appreciation for the installation, which adds a touch of aesthetic elegance to the neighbourhood.