Bhubaneswar: An MoU has been signed between the SVNIRTAR, Cuttack and the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) under the latter’s CSR initiative.

Through this collaboration, IOCL will assist SVNIRTAR with the development of three sets of modern gymnasiums and one badminton court with a tensile roof at a total cost of Rs 54 lakh.

“This support will significantly strengthen our infrastructure and enhance rehabilitation, fitness, and sports facilities for our beneficiaries, promoting holistic development and well-being,” said the SVNIRTAR, Cuttack.

The authorities of SVNIRTAR, Cuttack, meanwhile have thanked the IOCL for the MoU. “We extend our sincere gratitude to IOCL for partnering with us in this meaningful initiative and for their continued commitment towards social responsibility. Together, we move towards a healthier, stronger, and more inclusive future,” they said.