Rourkela: Ispat General Hospital (IGH) of SAIL, Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP), has added another remarkable achievement to its credit by enabling a 32-year-old female patient, an Ayushman Bharat beneficiary, to walk again on the very next day following a critical spine surgery.

The patient was admitted with severe lower back pain radiating to the right leg, accompanied by difficulty in standing, walking, turning on the bed and passing urine and stools—symptoms that had persisted for five days. An MRI conducted at IGH revealed an L5-S1 extruded disc causing Cauda Equina Syndrome, a neurosurgical emergency demanding immediate intervention.

Acting swiftly, the medical team planned and performed urgent lumbar spine surgery. The operation was led by Dr. Manoj Kumar Deo, Senior Consultant (Neurosurgery), with anaesthesia support from Dr. Sanjukta Panigrahi, Additional CMO. Sister Godhuli and Sister Anjali provided crucial intraoperative assistance.

The patient showed remarkable recovery, managing to stand and walk just one day after surgery. Post-operative care was meticulously handled by Sister Gouri, Sister Sasmita, Sister Manisha, Sister Rubi, and Sister Sonia, ensuring smooth and steady improvement.

Expressing relief and gratitude, the patient reported 80 per cent improvement in her symptoms. She is now recovering well and is planned for discharge soon.

This success story reinforces IGH’s reputation as a centre of excellence and showcases SAIL, Rourkela Steel Plant’s dedication to delivering advanced, compassionate, and accessible healthcare under schemes like Ayushman Bharat.