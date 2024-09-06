September: Janasevak Medicare Hospital in Manguli, Choudwar, recently saved the life of a critically ill patient, Ajit Kumar Barral, a 60-year-old male, who was brought to the Emergency Department in a severe condition on August 1, 2024, at 8:53 PM.

Upon arrival, Barral had a Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) score of 4/15, was unresponsive with a BP that was not recordable, oxygen saturation at a dangerously low 34%, and a pulse that was not detectable. Immediate life-saving measures were undertaken, including intubation due to low GCS and deteriorating vital signs.

Barral, a known case of hypertension for 4-5 years and Type-I diabetes mellitus for 3-4 years, was under regular medication for these conditions. After initial management in the Emergency Department, he was promptly shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for further treatment. Comprehensive investigations revealed that the patient was suffering from T2DM, hypertension, bilateral pneumonia, sepsis, acute kidney injury, seizure disorder due to fever, and shock.

In view of his shock condition, Barral was placed on inotropic support, and consultations with top specialists were arranged. Under the supervision of Dr. Deepak Kumar Swain and Dr. Anchal Sahoo, a conservative management plan was advised. Cardiology intervention by Dr. Sabhasis Singh and pulmonary consultation by Dr. Milan Mishra also played crucial roles in his recovery.

Thanks to the dedicated and multidisciplinary approach, Barral’s condition began to improve significantly. He was successfully extubated on the same day, August 1, 2024, and continued to receive comprehensive supportive care throughout his hospital stay. After an intense period of monitoring and treatment, Barral’s health stabilized, and he was discharged in a stable condition on August 22, 2024.

Janasevak Medicare Hospital is proud of its medical team's coordinated efforts and the excellent care provided to ensure Barral's recovery. This case exemplifies the hospital’s commitment to delivering high-quality medical care, even in the most critical situations.