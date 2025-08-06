Bhubaneswar: The Jindal Foundation, the social arm of Jindal Steel, has launched the fourth edition of its flagship initiative, Yashasvi, aimed at empowering girls and women from economically disadvantaged sections of society. In this edition, the Foundation aims to support more than 5,000 women and girls from Odisha, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh.

Through this initiative, selected candidates will receive financial assistance to pursue vocational skill training, academic programmes in general, or professional streams at their preferred educational institutions.

Speaking on the programme, the chairperson of the Jindal Foundation, Shallu Jindal, said, "At the Jindal Foundation, we believe that empowered women are the backbone of a progressive society. Through the Yashasvi programme, we are investing in the future of young women who have the potential to make a difference in their communities. We are very happy that this initiative has had a positive impact on the lives of over 11,000 women and girls. This year we look forward to transforming the lives of more women and girls through education and skill development.”

Under this programme, meritorious women and girls from Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand, within the age of 16 to 30 and with an annual family income of less than Rs 2,00,000, are eligible to receive financial aid for higher education and skill development. Financial assistance will cover academic fees, helping beneficiaries overcome economic challenges and achieve their aspirations.

The selection will be based on academic merit, the family’s economic conditions, proof of admission to a recognised educational or skill development institution, and other criteria. Interested applicants must submit their candidature along with all supporting documents by August 16, 2025, following the guidelines provided on the official website: https://jindalfoundation.com/Yashasvi.

Launched in 2022 by the Jindal Foundation, the Yashasvi programme provides financial assistance to marginalised women and girls by covering key academic expenses, such as admission, tuition, and examination fees. By removing financial barriers, the initiative enables beneficiaries to focus on their education and achieve their aspirations, fostering self-reliance and employability.

In the past three years, the programme has supported more than 11,000 women and girls in their education and skill development. Out of them, nearly 8,000 women and girls are now earning their livelihood through employment, entrepreneurship, or self-employment—demonstrating the tangible impact of the initiative in fostering self-reliance and economic empowerment.