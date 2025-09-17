Bhubaneswar: JSW Group has been honoured with the 'Star Employment Award 2024-25' in the Conventional Industries category for creating the highest number of jobs across various sectors.

The award was presented during a prestigious ceremony held at the OUAT Conference Hall in Bhubaneswar on September 15.

Anil Kumar Singh, President – BPSL/JUSL/ISP & Mines/Coal Mines & Group Corporate Affairs (Odisha), received the recognition on behalf of the company.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain, senior government officials, leading industrialists, and media representatives attended the event.