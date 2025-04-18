Bhubaneswar: In a major boost to inclusive education, Tangent India is set to distribute Jyoti AI Smart Glasses, an innovative assistive device designed for the visually impaired, at an event in Bhubaneswar on April 19.

The smart glasses, hailed as a breakthrough in accessible technology, allow users to read printed text, recognise over 300 everyday objects, detect currency notes, identify colours, and access content in more than 80 languages, including multiple Indian languages.

This development comes as a relief for students with visual impairments, especially those pursuing higher education, where accessible Braille books are scarce.

So far, over 250 such devices have been distributed in cities like Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Surat. With continued financial support from Tangent India, a not-for-profit organisation working in education, healthcare, and environmental welfare, the initiative aims to distribute 1,000 more smart glasses in the coming months.

The Bhubaneswar distribution event will take place at Prangan by Mango Hotels, Cuttack Road (near Budheswari Temple) on April 19 at 3:00 PM.