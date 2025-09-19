Bhubaneswar: Kinetic Green Energy and Power Limited Solutions, India’s premier electric two and three-wheeler manufacturer, is thrilled to announce the opening of a new e2W dealership in Bhubaneswar, located in Odisha Khordha district. This grand opening marks a significant milestone in the brand's commitment to expand its presence in Odisha.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by company’s representatives from Sales, Service & Marketing departments. The event was also attended by leading financers, opinion leaders and customers who discussed the pivotal role that electric vehicles (EVs) play in addressing climate change and pollution, highlighting their importance for a sustainable future and the need for their widespread adoption.

Kinetic Green's new dealership in Bhubaneshwar displays Kinetic Green's electric 2W vehicles. Also, a host of better finance options are also available at the dealership to make the ownership of e2W convenient for customers.

The dealership proudly displays Kinetic Green's diverse range of electric two-wheelers E-Luna and E-Zulu &Zingthat are designed to meet the specific needs of Indian consumers. These models seamlessly blend sustainability with cutting-edge technology, offering smart, sharp, and sleek designs as standout features.

Speaking on the dealership expansion, Jayapradeep V, President 2W, Kinetic Green said,“We are thrilled to announce the opening of our new dealership in Bhubaneswar, a key step in expanding our footprint across Odisha. This milestone reflects our ongoing commitment to making electric mobility both accessible and mainstream throughout India. Our dedicated showroom team will assist customers with expert guidance, ensuring they receive seamless buying experience, service support and empowering customers to make informed decisions on their purchase.”

Adding to the same, Prafulla Sahu, Nishant Sahu, & Kajal patra, Krushna Patra owner of Nishant Auto Mobiles,said, “We are extremely excited to partner with Kinetic Green and are grateful for the support and confidence they have shown in us. Our aim is to offer customers top-notch services and expert guidance to help them make informed decisions, while ensuring a world-class service experience. With the rapid growth of the EV market, I am confident that this dealership will play a pivotal role in promoting eco-friendly transportation solutions in Bhubaneswar.