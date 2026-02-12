Bhubaneswar: The Land Allotment Committee (LAC), under the chairpersonship of IDCO Chairperson Usha Padhee, met at IDCO Towers, Bhubaneswar, and approved land allocation for 31 long-pending industrial projects, marking a significant step towards accelerating investment and industrial growth in the State. These approvals are expected to unlock substantial investment and create considerable employment opportunities across sectors.

Out of the 31 approved projects, a significant number belong to the MSME sector, along with proposals from apparel and textiles, food processing, engineering and other emerging industries. Priority was accorded to projects proposed in non-industrial districts such as Koraput, Kalahandi, Rayagada and other backward regions, reaffirming the State’s commitment to balanced and inclusive industrial development.

The meeting was attended by D. Prasanth Kumar Reddy, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, MSME Department and Managing Director, IDCO; Bhupendra Singh Poonia, Managing Director, IPICOL; Aboli Sunil Naravane, Director of Industries; Kaustuva Dipta Pany, Executive Director, OCAC; along with other senior officials and members of the Committee. The LAC reiterated its focus on transparent processes, time-bound decisions and proactive facilitation to strengthen investor confidence and promote regionally distributed economic growth in Odisha.