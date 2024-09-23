New Delhi: LG Electronics, India’s leading Consumer Durable brand, is set to light up this Diwali with its ‘India Ka Celebration’ Mega Consumer promotion.

Designed to add extra cheer to the festive season, the promotion includes gifts worth 51 Crore and a chance for customers to win a LG Dream Home Package every day, which includes premium Consumer durables such as a Side-by-Side Refrigerator, OLED TV, Front Load Washing Machine, Microwave Oven, Water Purifier & Air Conditioner.

LIFE’S GOOD offers:

As part of the Life’s Good offers, customers can enjoy up to 26% cashback on select models, with discounts of up to INR 26000. To make purchasing more convenient, LG is offering down payments as low as INR 1 and easy EMI options on select models, with fixed EMIs starting at INR 888.

Additionally, customers who purchase an InstaView Side-by-Side Refrigerator will receive a free MINI Refrigerator worth INR 11999.

TV buyers can benefit from a 3-year warranty on select models and up to INR 50000 in benefits on LG’s OLED TV range.

Further benefits include:

Up to 30% Off: On LG Soundbars with select TV models

8-Piece Borosil Glass Lock Kit: Worth INR 5000 with select Refrigerators

Free Stainless-Steel Bottle: With select Water Purifiers

Glass Bowl Kit: With select Microwave models

1st year Free Maintenance Package Worth `4200* on Select Water purifiers

2 free services on All Dishwasher.

1 EMI off on Select front-load washing machines

Fixed EMI Rs.1999 on 5-star and Hot and cold Air Conditioners

Free Mic: With select LG XBOOM speaker models

Hong Ju Jeon-MD LG Electronics India said “The festival season is a time for joy, celebration, and new beginnings. Through ‘India Ka Celebration’ Mega Consumer Promotion we want to offer our customers an opportunity to make their homes more beautiful and welcoming with our innovative and high-quality products. LG Electronics is offering an enriching portfolio of products this festive season combined with attractive consumer offers and assured gifts that will make consumer experience special. We are anticipating a promising festive season this year.”

Offer Validity and Availability:

These exclusive offers will be applicable from 13th September till 7th November. Customers can visit the nearest store or log in to https://www.lg.com/in/ to buy products and avail these exciting offers To participate in ‘Win an LG Dream Home Package’ contest, customers can simply send an SMS with <“First Name” “Last Name” GTM Code> to 7835073507.