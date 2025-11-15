Bhubaneswar: Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar has taken a remarkable step towards promoting senior wellness by organizing a unique health Awareness and Interactive Session exclusively for retired engineers and 35 senior citizen couples, primarily from the NIT Rourkela Alumni Association (NITRAA). Many of the participants were former SAIL and government officers, making the initiative a thoughtful platform to address the evolving health needs of elderly professionals.

This first-of-its-kind in-house event, specially designed for senior citizen couples, aimed to empower them with vital information on managing age-related health challenges such as prostate problems, cancers, bone and joint issues, hormonal imbalances, and neurological conditions. The interactive discussions, led by Manipal Hospital’s specialists, emphasized the importance of early detection, preventive care, and maintaining quality of life in the golden years.

The idea for this distinctive Couples Health Awareness Talk was inspired by the personal health journey of Mr. Arun Kumar Mohanty, Vice President (East Zone) of NITRAA. From 2010 to 2022, He battled chronic kidney disease along with cardiac complications and was advised to manage his condition through lifelong dialysis. However, in December 2022, he consulted the specialists at Manipal Hospital, who assured him that a kidney transplant was possible. At the age of 69, with his wife as the donor, he underwent a successful transplant.

The event featured insightful sessions by leading medical experts including Dr. Sunil Dash (Senior Consultant & Director – Orthopaedics), Dr. Subhod Das (Senior Consultant – Urology), Dr Milan Ghadei (Consultant Interventional Cardiologist), Dr. Amlan Tapan Mohapatra (Consultant – Neurology), and Ms. Shivanee Tripathy (RCI Licensed Clinical Psychologist), who addressed both physical and mental health aspects of aging.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr. Saktimaya Mohapatra, Cluster Director – South East, said, “This special session reflects our holistic approach towards senior health. We believe that awareness, early intervention, and emotional support from loved ones can significantly improve the quality of life in old age.”

Mr. Arun Kumar Mohanty added, “We are grateful to Manipal Hospital for supporting this initiative. Our goal is to create awareness among elderly couples that health management is a shared journey—one built on trust, partnership, and timely medical guidance.”

Through this initiative, Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar reaffirmed its commitment to compassionate, specialized care for the elderly, empowering senior citizens to take proactive steps toward better health and well-being. The hospital’s focus on both medical expertise and empathetic patient engagement continues to make it a trusted healthcare leader in Eastern India.