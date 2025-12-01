Bhubaneswar: Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar organised “Healthy Day Out for the Young at Heart”, a special community engagement programme held on 30th November at IG Park, celebrating active ageing and strengthening social bonding among senior citizens.

The event brought together 55 members of the Senior Citizen Forum for a lively, wellness-oriented morning designed to encourage healthy and joyful living in later years. To ensure ease and comfort, the hospital arranged dedicated transportation, enabling all participants to travel together without any logistical concerns.

The morning began with a refreshing yoga session aimed at improving balance and flexibility, followed by physiotherapy demonstrations offering practical tips on mobility enhancement and pain management. A focused cardiology session by Dr. Lingraj Nath, Senior Consultant – Interventional Cardiology & Director, Cath Lab, provided valuable guidance on maintaining heart health—an essential aspect of ageing well.

Adding a fun and interactive element, the programme featured light-hearted games such as throw ball and letter correction, keeping the participants engaged and energised. Music and dance further elevated the atmosphere, creating a joyful and vibrant environment. The event concluded with a short city tour, offering the senior citizens a relaxed and memorable outing.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr. Saktimaya Mohapatra, Cluster Director – South East, said, “We are delighted to host our Golden Citizens for a memorable morning dedicated to wellness, happiness, and active living. Such initiatives reflect our continuous effort to support the physical and emotional well-being of our senior community.”

Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar aims to continue organising similar programmes that nurture community engagement and promote healthier lifestyles among senior citizens. The event highlights the hospital’s commitment to bringing healthcare closer to the community through meaningful and enjoyable outreach activities.