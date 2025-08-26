Bhubaneswar: The 6th Annual Odisha Arthroplasty Association Conference (OAACON 2025) was held in Bhubaneswar, bringing together more than 200 orthopaedic experts from across the country. The event provided a vibrant platform for sharing knowledge, exploring innovations, and advancing orthopaedic care.

Manipal Hospitals actively participated in the conference, reinforcing its commitment to clinical excellence and continuous learning in the field of orthopaedics. The conference was graced by the presence of Dilip Jose, MD & CEO, Manipal Hospitals, who attended as Guest of Honour and addressed the gathering.

The scientific programme featured insightful sessions by eminent specialists including Dr. Nirmal Chandra Mohapatra, President, Odisha Arthroplasty Association (OAA); Dr. Debabrata Padhy, Vice President, OAA; Dr. Bishnu Patro, Secretary, OAA; Dr. Sanjeev Jain, President, Indian Arthroplasty Association (IAA); and Dr. Sunil Kumar Dash, Organizing Chairman.

Manipal Hospitals extended its appreciation to Dr. Kishore Panda, Organizing Secretary, and the entire organising team for curating a meaningful and impactful event.

Speaking at the conference, Dilip Jose said, “It is heartening to see so many orthopaedic professionals prioritising continuous learning in an ever-evolving field. The presence of over 30 national faculty members reflects the strength of our clinical community and its dedication to staying ahead of the curve. Such initiatives not only raise professional standards but also reaffirm our shared commitment to patient-centric care.”