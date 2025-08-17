Sambalpur: Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) celebrated India’s 79th Independence Day with great zeal and unity at its headquarters in Sambalpur.

Uday Anant Kaole, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, hoisted the Tricolour and received salutes from marching contingents comprising MCL Security, OISF, NCC, Scouts, Guides and schoolchildren at the Anand Vihar Grounds, Burla.

Kaole, in his address, paid a tribute to the nation’s freedom fighters and underscored the invaluable contributions of coal miners in reinforcing the country’s energy security—a core mission of MCL, which operates multiple open-cast and underground coal mines across Angul, Jharsuguda and Sundergarh districts of Odisha. He commended the exceptional achievements of Team MCL during the financial year 2024-25 and encouraged them to sustain the momentum.

“On this proud occasion, I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Ministry of Coal and Coal India for their guidance and support, which have enabled the company to reach new heights in the energy sector. I also express my thanks to the Odisha government and the public representatives from our operational districts, whose collaboration has fostered regional development. My appreciation extends to the district administration and trade unions, whose commitment has brought stability to our operations. Special thanks to Indian Railways, whose partnership has ensured uninterrupted coal supply. Last but not least, I thank the families of our employees—your support and inspiration are the true source of our energy. I firmly believe that together, with unity, we will overcome the challenges of the future,” said Kaole

The event was graced by the presence of MCL’s senior leadership, including Keshav Rao, Director (HR), PK Patel, Chief Vigilance Officer, JK Borah, Director (Technical/Ops) and SK Jha, Director (Technical/Projects & Planning).

Vibrant cultural performances by school students added colours to the Independence Day celebrations.

The CMD and Directors distributed awards to the best marching contingents and felicitated the top scoring students of Class-X and XII, DAV Public School, MCL, Burla.

Jagriti Mahila Mandal vice-presidents Alpna Shukla Rao and Aarti Dehuri presented prizes to winners of the cultural competitions.

Similar celebrations were held across MCL’s operational areas in Angul, Jharsuguda and Sundergarh districts, reinforcing unity and national pride among employees and local communities.