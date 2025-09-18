

Sambalpur: Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) on Wednesday launched Swachhta Hi Sewa-2025 campaign, a two‑week drive aimed at promoting cleanliness, hygiene and sustainable environmental practices across its operations and neighbouring communities.

At a ceremony held at company headquarters, CMD Uday Anant Kaole administered the Swachhta Pledge to all employees. Prominent among the other dignitaries present on the occasion were Keshav Rao, Director (HR), P K Patel, Chief Vigilance Officer, AK Behura, Director (Finance) and Sanjay Jha, Director (Technical & P&P).

Uday Anant Kaole emphasized that Swachhta is not just a campaign but an ongoing responsibility. He called upon every employee and stakeholder to contribute proactively.

As part of this campaign, a “Swachhta Rath” was also flagged off in the presence of the CMD and the Functional Directors. This mobile unit will travel through peripheral localities and towns to raise awareness among residents regarding cleanliness, hygienic practices and proper waste management.

Women in Public Sector (WIPS), MCL members also took an initiative “Swachhta Ki Rangoli” to spread awareness on importance of cleanliness. With a colourful rangoli display, they symbolically highlighted the message that sustainability, culture and hygiene go hand in hand.

A series of ‘Swachhta’ awareness activities are being organised by the company at its headquarters here as well as in operational areas under Talcher and Ib Valley coalfields in Odisha. These initiatives include community clean‑up drives, hygiene awareness sessions, and public outreach through the Swachhta Rath. Schools, local self‑help groups and resident associations in peripheral towns are also being engaged to amplify the message of cleanliness and sustainability.