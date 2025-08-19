Bhubaneswar: Sudhansu Mohan Samal, IAS, Managing Director, Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd. (OMC), visited and conducted a comprehensive review of the Corporation’s Chrome Zone operations in Jajpur and Keonjhar districts.

The visit was accompanied by Director (Operations) Sabyasachi Mohanty, Director 2nd (HR) Alok Kumar Pal and Director (Finance) Bana Bihari Pani—along with sectional heads and staff of JK Road Mining Region.

During the visit, the MD inspected key operational sites of South Kaliapani mines, including the Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP), Quarry D & Quarry F, Stockyard, Chrome Ore Beneficiation Plant (COBP), and Tailing Pond, along with Sukrangi and Kaliapani Mines. He advised the teams to strengthen automation in ore production & dispatch, ensure transparency in ore quality assurance, take ownership in execution, and work collectively to achieve business goals. He also instructed for strict adherence to statutory compliance and legal frameworks to ensure operational excellence.

Later, at OMC’s Ferro-Chrome Plant, the MD reviewed operations and emphasised business diversification, adoption of renewable energy solutions such as solar power, and large-scale plantation drives to strengthen ecological balance. He highlighted OMC’s sustainability-driven approach for environmental stewardship.

Commending the collective efforts of the regional teams, MD urged them to maintain a proactive approach towards innovation, safety, and environmental responsibility while aligning with OMC’s long-term growth vision.

About OMC:

One of the largest mining companies in India, OMC has presently 19 operating mines in Odisha. The major minerals mined by OMC are chrome, iron and bauxite ore, which cater to the requirements of mineral-based industries such as steel, sponge iron, pig iron, aluminium, ferro-manganese, ferro-chrome, etc.