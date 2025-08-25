Bhubaneswar: Sudhansu Mohan Samal, IAS, Managing Director of Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd. (OMC), visited Gandhamardan and Daitari Iron Ore Mines of the Corporation in Keonjhar district for a strategic review of mining operations, with a strong focus on production efficiency, safety, and sustainable practices.

Accompanied by Director (HR) Alok Kumar Pal, Director (Finance) Bana Bihari Pani and senior officials, at Gandhamardan Mines, MD inspected the Ore Stock Area, Quarry, and Control Command Centre.

He directed teams to scale up output in line with annual dispatch targets, ensuring consistent ore supply to industries.

At the Quarry, he emphasized strict adherence to environmental norms, elimination of pilferage, and adoption of sustainable mining practices.

Reviewing the Control Command Centre, the MD acknowledged the existing digital surveillance systems and called for their further enhancement to improve real-time monitoring, safety oversight, and incident response. He also assessed employee welfare facilities, reaffirming OMC’s commitment to workforce safety, health, and improved amenities.

Later, while visiting Daitari iron ore mines, MD conducted a thorough review of operational areas including the Quarry, Ore Handling Plant (OHP), Ore Stockyard at Baliparbat, and Daitari Railway Siding (DRS).

At the Quarry, he stressed on ensuring uninterrupted operations clearing regulatory compliance.

At the OHP, Samal called for advanced mechanisation and streamlined handling systems to enhance productivity and achieve higher operational efficiency.

During his visit to the Baliparbat Stockyard, he directed the team to ensure systematic stacking, proper grade segregation, and improved material tracking through robust digital systems.

Inspecting the Daitari Railway Siding, MD emphasized smoother ore evacuation, better logistics coordination, and faster rake loading for timely and reliable delivery.

Across both Gandhamardan and Daitari mining regions, Samal highlighted that production growth must go hand-in-hand with environmental responsibility, innovation, and strict compliance. He encouraged teams to maintain a results-driven approach, strengthen accountability, and align with OMC’s vision of responsible mining, sustainable development, and long-term value creation for Odisha.

About OMC:

One of the largest mining companies in India, OMC has presently 19 operating mines in Odisha. The major minerals mined by OMC are chrome, iron and bauxite ore which cater to the requirement of mineral based industries such as steel, sponge iron, pig iron, aluminium, ferro-manganese, ferro-chrome, etc.