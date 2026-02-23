Bhubaneswar: The Global Cleantech Expo – Odisha 2026 concluded in the city on February 21, marking two days of intense discussions, exhibitions and networking focused on clean energy and sustainable mobility. The event, held on February 20 and 21, emerged as Eastern India’s largest exhibition dedicated to green technology.

The expo brought together industry leaders, policymakers, innovators and investors with the aim of strengthening collaboration and accelerating India’s transition to renewable energy. Organisers said more than 100 exhibitors and partners participated in the event, while over 10,000 visitors attended the exhibition and conference sessions. The programme featured more than 10 conference sessions with over 100 speakers sharing insights on clean energy trends and policy direction.

The event was supported by the Green Initiative of the Government of Odisha and GRIDCO, and powered by the Odisha Cleantech Association and NETRA. The organisers said the expo reinforced Odisha’s growing reputation as a hub for clean technology, innovation and sustainable growth.

Among the prominent participants were MGM Green Energy and its subsidiary Neoteric Energy. The company has built a significant presence in the renewable energy sector over the years. At present, it operates 14 MW of solar power projects across Odisha and 8.5 MW of wind power projects in Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan.

MGM Green Energy is also implementing solar power projects with a cumulative capacity of around 150 MW across Odisha and other parts of the country. These projects are being developed with advanced technology to serve commercial and industrial consumers.

In a major recognition at the event, Tanuj Mohanty, Director of MGM Green Energy Limited, received the award in the Project Developer category for large-scale solar projects at the Global Cleantech Excellence Awards – Odisha 2026. He was selected for the honour from 61 nominations across companies and individuals for his contribution to innovation and commitment to advancing sustainable technologies.