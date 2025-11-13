Singapore, November 7, 2025: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) and the Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN) have announced a multi-year partnership to boost youth digital skills, innovation capabilities, and career opportunities in India, beginning with the state of Odisha.

The collaboration will also explore broader engagement across Asia.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Sopnendu Mohanty, Group CEO of GFTN, and Nobuya Kawasaki, Chief Executive of MUFG Asia Pacific. The agreement aims to strengthen digital-finance education, capacity-building, and employment opportunities for young professionals across India and other emerging markets.

The partnership leverages GFTN’s global ecosystem of financial institutions, policymakers, and innovators alongside MUFG’s commitment to social impact, financial education, and youth empowerment — nurturing the next generation of FinTech leaders.

India launch: Odisha to lead the way

The collaboration will begin in Odisha, where MUFG will act as the “BharatNetra Champion,” supporting the state government’s mission to position Bhubaneswar as a global hub for Financial Technology and InsurTech innovation.

At the core of this initiative lies the Certificate in FinTech & InsurTech (CFI) — an 86-hour hybrid programme delivered by the Asian Institute of Digital Finance (AIDF) at the National University of Singapore (NUS). The programme aims to train 7,000 students by 2030, equipping them with digital and financial skills to thrive in the evolving economy.

MUFG’s involvement will bridge classroom learning and real-world applications through industry-led challenges, mentorship opportunities, and direct access to employers.

Key milestones ahead

Graduation Ceremony (February 2026): The inaugural cohort of 375 graduates from the CFI programme will mark a major milestone, with MUFG leaders attending the event to celebrate new digital finance professionals.

Career Pathways Job Fair: Scheduled for February 2026, this fair will connect top students with MUFG experts and leading firms, translating training into tangible employment.

MUFG Global Award: The best-performing student team will be recognised with a fully sponsored trip to present their innovation at the GFTN Forum in Japan 2026, providing international exposure and networking opportunities.

Expanding collaboration across Asia

Following its India debut, MUFG and GFTN plan to extend the initiative to other key Asian markets, including the Philippines and Indonesia. Future phases will involve new partnerships and stakeholder engagement to build regional capacity in digital finance.

Leadership speaks

Sopnendu Mohanty, Group CEO of GFTN, said:

“Our partnership with MUFG is dedicated to building Asia’s next generation of digital finance professionals. Starting in Odisha, we aim to deliver globally recognised training and hands-on industry exposure that will shape a future-ready workforce across Asia.”

Nobuya Kawasaki, Chief Executive of MUFG Asia Pacific, added:

“This partnership reflects MUFG’s commitment to nurturing young innovators and supporting Asia-Pacific’s fintech ecosystem. By equipping youth with future-ready skills, we’re helping build an inclusive and innovative digital economy.”

A vision for inclusive digital growth

With this partnership, MUFG and GFTN aim to foster sustainable development by aligning education with employment, empowering youth, and promoting cross-border collaboration — beginning in India and expanding across Asia’s rapidly growing fintech landscape.