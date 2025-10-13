Rourkela: The melodious evening of 11th October 2025 at Civic Centre, Rourkela, resonated with timeless tunes as the Lata Mangeshkar Fans' Club, Rourkela, paid heartfelt tributes to the Queen of Melody through the concert "Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai", marking her Birth Anniversary.

Mr. Biswaranjan Palai, Executive Director (Works), SAIL, Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. The Guests of Honour included Dr. (Mrs.) Pratigna Palai, Vice President, Deepika Mahila Sanghati, Dr. Jayant Kumar Acharya, CMO In-Charge (M&HS), Mr. S. S. RoyChowdhury, CGM, RSP, Mr. Kamal Agrawal, Entrepreneur & Social Worker, and Mrs. Anita Agarwal, Social Worker. Many CGMs and senior officers of RSP were also present to witness the musical tribute.

The ceremony commenced with the dignitaries lighting the ceremonial lamp and offering floral tributes to the legendary singer. The concert featured a wide array of Lata Mangeshkar's timeless songs, rendered beautifully by some of the best vocal talents from the Steel City. Civic Centre was packed with music lovers, reflecting the deep respect and admiration people hold for "Lata Didi."

Notably, this was the eighth edition of the annual concert organized by the Lata Mangeshkar Fans' Club, a devoted group of followers from the Steel City who have been celebrating her illustrious legacy over the years.

The evening began with a mesmerizing flute rendition of the title song from "Satyam Shivam Sundaram" by Baljit Singh, setting a soulful tone for the concert. This was followed by Odia cine playback singer Basavdutta's heartfelt performance of "Nadiya Kinare" from the classic film Abhimaan. Mumbai-based vocalist Binaya Mohanty's rendition of "Zid Na Karo" further captivated the audience.

A standout moment of the evening was the classical duet "Kuhu Kuhu", performed enchantingly by Vinay and Basavdutta, drawing thunderous applause. Other evergreen hits like "Patta Patta Buta Buta", "Kitna Pyara Wada", "Loote Koi Man Ka Nazar", and "Yaraa Sili Sili" took the audience on a nostalgic journey through the golden era of Indian music.

The stellar line-up of performers included Basavdutta Mohanty, Archana Satpathy, Eeti Pattnaik, Subhasmita Das, Aakankhika, Vinaya Mohanty, Debjit Rabha, Satyabrata Mishra, Sukhpal Singh, Suresh Jhunjhunwala, and Rajendra Agrawal, who kept the audience enthralled throughout the evening.

The event concluded on a high note, with the audience staying till the end and soaking in the magical melodies that defined generations. The concert was beautifully hosted by Shyam Patodia, while the inaugural session was coordinated by Mr. Sasanka Pattnaik, Deputy Manager (PR), RSP.