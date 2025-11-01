Balangir: In a major boost to sports and fitness activities in western Odisha, the Balangir Marathon Association (BMA) has announced that a National-Level Half Marathon will be organised in Balangir on February 1, 2026.

The announcement was made on October 31 during an inaugural ceremony attended by several dignitaries and key stakeholders, including Assistant Collector Ram Narayan Mishra, SDPO Saroj Upadhyaya, Treasury Officer Bhimsen Bag, District Football Coach Parasara Bag, Accounts Officer (Lower Sukte Dam) Jagatpal Seth, and ICICI Bank Balangir Branch Manager Ranjit Mishra.

Members of the Balangir Marathon Association, including President Prasanta Nayak, Sasikanta Rout, Ranjan Naik, Suraj Patel, Lilu Pradhan, Rabindra Sahu, Somnath Tripathy, Jitendra Rout, Manoj Pradhan, Sujit Sagar, and Mukhiram Kampa were also present.

Marathon to feature 21 km, 10 km & 5 km Categories; Registration to Open Soon with Early Bird Offers

The 2026 edition of the Balangir Marathon will feature three categories — Half Marathon (21 km), 10 km Run, and a 5 km Run — encouraging participation from athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and beginners alike. The route will highlight Balangir’s scenic landscapes and rich cultural heritage, offering a memorable experience to both runners and spectators.

The event is expected to attract participants from across India, with cash prizes and medals to be awarded to top finishers in all categories. Registration will open soon, and early bird discounts will be available for those who register in advance.

About Balangir Marathon Association (BMA)

The Balangir Marathon Association is a non-profit organisation committed to promoting sports, fitness, and wellness in Balangir district and neighbouring regions. Through events such as the Balangir Marathon, the Association aims to inspire healthier living, boost tourism, and strengthen community engagement.