Bhubaneswar: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Bhubaneswar, successfully conducted a three-day orientation programme for the newly enrolled students of the 2025–26 academic session from July 30 to August 1.

The programme began with a traditional lamp lighting ceremony and a welcome address by Director Rajesh Kumar Jha, who encouraged students to stay creative, responsible, and adaptive in the ever-evolving world of design.

The first day featured insightful sessions by Chief Guest Dr. Ramanuj Narayan, Guest of Honour Dr. Debiprasad Das, and Dr. Babita Mahapatra, who spoke on innovation, artificial intelligence in design, and socially inclusive design thinking.

Students were familiarized with NIFT’s academic structure, course offerings, faculty members, and institutional culture through presentations and interaction. The day concluded with engaging student-led cultural performances and activities.

Day two focused on deeper academic orientation, sustainability in design, placement opportunities, and interactive sessions with alumni and industry professionals. Students also received important briefings on anti-ragging policies, student wellness services, scholarships, and campus rules, ensuring a smooth transition into college life.

The programme ended with a high-energy talent show, celebrating the creativity of the incoming batch. On day three, students participated in experiential learning through sessions on craft interventions and resource centre orientation, followed by a cultural tour to Kalabhumi, giving them a first-hand exposure to Odisha’s artistic heritage. The three-day programme successfully set the tone for a holistic and inspiring journey into the world of design at NIFT Bhubaneswar.