Bhubaneswar: NIPS School of Hotel Management hosted a cake mixing ceremony to mark the beginning of the Christmas season. The two-hour event celebrated the joy of festivity, collaboration, and hospitality traditions, here recently.



The ceremony was graced by distinguished dignitaries from the hospitality industry, including Ashirbad Praharaj, Cluster General Manager of Taj Vivanta, Uday Shankar Swain, HR Manager of Taj Vivanta, Shreya Mukherjee, Learning & Development Manager of IHCL Crown, and Soham Behura, Assistant HR Manager of ITC Welcome Group.



Eminent academicians also attended the event, including Namrata Singh, Principal of Shree Krishna International School, accompanied by Vice Principal Kabindra Das and Coordinator, Suhana Parwin, and Santosh Kumar Bal, Principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 5.



The occasion was further enhanced by the presence of the institute’s leadership team—Dr. Vivek Pathak, Founder Director, Arunima Sen Pathak, Director, and Joseph Uttam Gomes, Celebrity Chef and Deputy Director. Their active participation in the cake-mixing ceremony symbolised the institute’s commitment to tradition and innovation in hospitality education. The ceremony also witnessed the gracious presence of parents, who enthusiastically participated in the celebrations, adding warmth and a sense of community to the festive occasion.



The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from parents, students and faculty, as the mixing of fruits, nuts, and spices filled the air with the aroma of celebration and joy. The ceremony concluded with refreshments and informal interactions, creating a platform for collaboration between academia and the industry.



Speaking on the occasion, the dignitaries lauded NIPS for its dedication to upholding hospitality traditions while fostering industry-academic engagement. The institute, renowned for its excellence in hospitality education, continues to create unique opportunities for students to interact with industry leaders and enhance their practical knowledge.