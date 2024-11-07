Rourkela: NIT Rourkela conducted a 5-day workshop on “Mahanadi River Basin Management (MRBM),” beginning November 5th. This workshop aims to deepen the understanding of Mahanadi River Basin dynamics and explore sustainable solutions to restore and manage one of Odisha's most vital water resources.

This workshop also marks the inauguration of NIT Rourkela’s new Centre for Mahanadi River Basin Management Studies. Established as a specialized research hub, this centre will focus on river monitoring, data collection, and knowledge generation to address the intricate environmental challenges facing the Mahanadi. Earlier this year, in February, NIT Rourkela formalized its commitment to this cause by signing a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with India’s Ministry of Jal Shakti. Under this agreement, the institute has undertaken the pivotal role of "Consortium Institute" for conducting a Condition Assessment & Management Plan (CAMP) for the Mahanadi River Basin. The project, funded by the National River Conservation Directorate under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, highlights NIT Rourkela’s dedication to advancing river basin management practices in Odisha and beyond.

The workshop’s inaugural session was then held in at the Bhubaneswar Behera Auditorium, NIT Rourkela with a distinguished gathering of experts who are at the forefront of river conservation and water resource management. The event opened with a warm welcome by Prof. Kishanjit Kumar Khatua, Coordinator of the Mahanadi Centre at NIT Rourkela, who said “The workshop has been designed for researchers, faculty, engineers, industry leaders, and water management professionals. It will cover a broad range of topics, equipping attendees with the expertise needed to preserve the Mahanadi River, a crucial lifeline for the people of Odisha.” Prof. Suresh Prasad Singh, Head of the Civil Engineering Department at NIT Rourkela, followed with an address, articulating the vital role that the Mahanadi plays in Odisha’s ecological and economic landscape.

Adding depth to the occasion, Prof. K. Umamaheshwar Rao, Director of NIT Rourkela, highlighted the institute’s proactive role in supporting large-scale environmental initiatives. His remarks emphasized how collaborative efforts between academia, government agencies, and local communities can lead to sustainable solutions for the basin’s management. Prof. Rao said that rivers are life-giving forces that nurture biodiversity and community.

A highlight of the event was the address by Chief Guest Professor Vinod Tare, Founding Head and Advisor of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (cGanga). Prof. Tare shared valuable insights drawn from his extensive experience in river basin management and highlighted the importance of preserving the river’s health for future generations. He said, “Our behaviour must align with the preservation of rivers, ensuring they retain their functional abilities for generations to come. Conservation is deeply rooted in our culture, and it’s essential we honour this heritage. It’s time we move beyond academic publications and concentrate on making visible impacts on the ground. Real success in river management will come from actionable outcomes that protect and restore our invaluable water resources.”

Dr. K. Murugesan, IFS, Member Secretary of the State Pollution Control Board of Odisha and the designated Nodal Officer for the Mahanadi River Basin, served as the Guest of Honour. Dr. Murugesan discussed the pressing challenges of pollution management and ecological balance within the river basin, reinforcing the critical need for enhanced monitoring and regulatory practices to support river conservation.

Er. Ashutosh Dash, EIC and Special Secretary-II from the Water Resources Department of Odisha, also graced the event as a Guest of Honour. In his address, Er. Dash spoke on water resource management and emphasized maintaining river health amid growing demands from urban development, agriculture, and industry.

The inauguration ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks from Prof. Sanat Nalini Sahoo, who expressed gratitude to the esteemed dignitaries, participants, and organizing teams.