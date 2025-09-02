Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Deaf Cricket Association (ODCA) has announced Odisha Squad for the upcoming 9th T20 National Cricket Championship for the Deaf, scheduled to be held in New Delhi from November 3 to 9.

Assistant Coach Rabindra Kumar Nayak, who closely monitored the players’ performance in recent matches, finalized the team. A few changes were made based on performance, with Srishan Deep (Bhubaneswar), Susanta Kumar Dash (Cuttack), Amita Tirkey (Sundargarh), and Deepak Pradhan (Khordha) being dropped from the squad.

Following final player were announced for Team Odisha and confirmed for final participation in 9th T20 National Cricket Championship for Deaf:

Odisha Deaf Cricket Squad

Santosh Kumar Mohapatra – Captain (Angul) Aman Jena – Vice-Captain (Nayagarh) Dibyaranjan Mohapatra – Wicketkeeper (Angul) Smruti Ranjan Barik – Wicketkeeper (Kendrapara) Jitan Nayak (Bhadrak) Bikash Mandal (Bhadrak) Ranjan Sahu (Boudh) Sibun Nanda (Ganjam) Gyana Ranjan Panda (Khordha) Mohammad Safik (Khordha) Himanshu Baral (Jajapur) Rajesh Sahoo (Cuttack) Nitish Behera (Jagatsinghpur) Purusottam Garanayak (Angul)

Support Staff

Mentor/Coach: Sagarkanta Senapati

Assistant Coach: Rabindra Kumar Nayak