London/Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Society of the United Kingdom (OSUK) celebrated the 90th Utkal Dibas with grandeur on April 12, 2025, at Drapers’ Academy, London. The event, held from 1 PM to 10 PM, was a vibrant tribute to Odisha’s culture, language, and unity, drawing Odias from across the UK and beyond.

The celebration began with a welcome by Mr. Sumant Mansingh and the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by Deputy Lieutenant Mrs. Mandip Kaur Singh, representing King Charles III. She praised Odisha’s rich heritage and extended greetings with “Happy Utkal Divas and Jay Jagannath!”

Distinguished guests included veteran Ollywood actor and ex-MP Shri Prashant Nanda, Mr. Amarjeet S. Bhamra from the UK Parliament’s Traditional Sciences Group, Mr. Manoj Kumar Panda from the Indian High Commission, and OSUK leaders Dr. Bibhuti Bhusan Pattnayak, Mr. Pravat Mishra, Dr. Prakash Dey, and Mr. Srikanta Padhi.

Shri Prashant Nanda delivered an emotional message about reconnecting with his roots, while Dr. Pattnayak’s keynote emphasized pride in Odia identity and OSUK’s global efforts, including supporting the first tribal Odia cricketer in Yorkshire Cricket.

A major highlight was the presentation of the “Utkala Viswa Gaurab Samman” to Shri Prashant Nanda for his outstanding contribution to Odia culture and cinema.

The event featured cultural performances, including classical dance, folk music, and storytelling by children.

Another key moment was the launch of the Mon Library initiative by Priyanka and Dr. Pattnayak. The program raised £1,062 to support sanitary products for girls at Dindayal Orphanage in Odisha. Dr. Nityananda Pattnaik pledged to match the funds raised, furthering the cause of community empowerment.

Entrepreneur Mr. Arun Kar supported the initiative and engaged with children, while Mr. Sukant Jena emphasized UK–India collaboration in technology. Ms. Sweta Mohanty highlighted Bhubaneswar’s business potential, and Ms. Sonali Panda encouraged entrepreneurship through business stalls. Literary presentations added depth, featuring works like Amon Nataka, Saunta Phula, and Acchuan Diganta.

Real estate companies Vaterland and Axiom Living showcased Odisha’s growing property market, promoting it as a hub for global investment.

The event concluded with a dynamic performance by singer Shasank Sekhar, who delighted the audience with Odia, Sambalpuri, Hindi, and Punjabi songs. Guests were treated to traditional Odia dishes such as Mutton Kasa, Machha Besara, and Dahi Baigana, curated by Mr. Partha Sarathi Panda and Mr. Subha Kanta Das.

The celebration ended with spirited renditions of “Bande Utkal Janani” and “Rangabati,” leaving attendees with a strong sense of pride and connection to Odisha’s legacy and future.

Photos from the event: