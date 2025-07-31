Cuttack: On World IVF Day (July 25, 2025), Odigyn Fertility Care marked the occasion with a heartfelt celebration, honouring the dedication and compassion of the team that has helped countless couples achieve their dream of parenthood.

Held at the centre’s premises in Cuttack, the event brought together doctors, embryologists, support staff, and management to celebrate the life-changing impact of In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) and the powerful role of teamwork in achieving successful outcomes.

Senior doctors and embryologists delivered moving speeches, sharing real-life stories of perseverance through complex fertility challenges and the emotional fulfilment that comes with each successful pregnancy. The event also recognised and felicitated staff members for their tireless efforts and empathetic patient care—qualities that have contributed to Odigyn’s rising success rate in fertility treatments.

Dr. Surendra Kumar Mohanty, Gynecologist, IVF Specialist, and Managing Director of Odigyn Fertility Care, reflected on the occasion, saying, “Behind every smiling family is a team that works day and night to make parenthood possible. Today, we celebrate not just miracles, but the miracle-makers.”

The celebration concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony, group photos, and a moment of gratitude for all the families whose lives have been touched by IVF. The event served as a reminder of the powerful blend of science, compassion, and commitment that drives fertility care—and reinforced Odigyn’s role as a trusted destination for hope and healing in Odisha.