Mayurbhanj, Sept. 17: Raghunath Murmu, a Class VI student of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya (OAV), Shirsa, has brought glory to his school by securing the third position in the District Level Archery Competition held on Wednesday.

The young archer’s skill and determination earned him two trophies and a certificate, which were presented by Naba Charan Majhi, Hon’ble Member of Parliament from Mayurbhanj.

Raghunath’s success comes under the guidance of his Physical Education Teacher, Yashobanta Mohanta, whose training and encouragement have helped shape his talent. Despite limited facilities, including the absence of a playground, Raghunath practiced in a 20-metre corridor and displayed courage by competing at 30 metres.

School Vice Principal, Suman Jana, lauded the achievement, saying, “Raghunath has made us proud with his focus and determination. His success is an inspiration for other students to pursue sports with equal passion.”

With this feat, Raghunath has also qualified for the State Level Archery Competition, where he will represent Mayurbhanj district. The achievement marks a proud moment for OAV Shirsa and underscores its commitment to nurturing young talent beyond academics.