Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Deaf Cricket Association has announced the men’s squad for the semi-final of the IDCA 4th Test National Cricket Championship for Deaf. The team will face Jammu and Kashmir Deaf at Merlin Rise Cricket Ground in Kolkata from December 18 to December 23.
Santosh Kumar Mohapatra of Angul will lead the side, while Soubhagya Mohanty of Keonjhar has been named vice-captain.
Coach Sagarkanta Senapati and Manager Sashi Bhusan Mohanty will accompany the squad for the tournament.
List of Players:
Santosh Kumar Mohapatra – Captain – Angul
Soubhagya Mohanty – Vice Captain – Keonjhar
Aman Jena – Player – Nayagarh
Jitan Nayak – Player – Bhadrak
Smruti Ranjan Barik – Wicketkeeper – Kendrapara
Dibyaranjan Mohapatra – Wicketkeeper – Angul
Smrutiranjan Moharana – Wicketkeeper – Jagatsinghpur
Abhinit Acharya – Player – Ganjam
Rajesh Sahoo – Player – Cuttack
Susanta Kumar Dash – Player – Cuttack
Gyana Ranjan Panda – Player – Nayagarh
Bikash Mandal – Player – Bhadrak
Srishan Deep – Player – Bhubaneswar
Nitish Behera – Player – Jagatsinghpur
Support Staff:
Coach – Sagarkanta Senapati
Manager – Sashi Bhusan Mohanty