Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Deaf Cricket Association has announced the men’s squad for the semi-final of the IDCA 4th Test National Cricket Championship for Deaf. The team will face Jammu and Kashmir Deaf at Merlin Rise Cricket Ground in Kolkata from December 18 to December 23.

Santosh Kumar Mohapatra of Angul will lead the side, while Soubhagya Mohanty of Keonjhar has been named vice-captain.

Coach Sagarkanta Senapati and Manager Sashi Bhusan Mohanty will accompany the squad for the tournament.

List of Players:

Santosh Kumar Mohapatra – Captain – Angul

Soubhagya Mohanty – Vice Captain – Keonjhar

Aman Jena – Player – Nayagarh

Jitan Nayak – Player – Bhadrak

Smruti Ranjan Barik – Wicketkeeper – Kendrapara

Dibyaranjan Mohapatra – Wicketkeeper – Angul

Smrutiranjan Moharana – Wicketkeeper – Jagatsinghpur

Abhinit Acharya – Player – Ganjam

Rajesh Sahoo – Player – Cuttack

Susanta Kumar Dash – Player – Cuttack

Gyana Ranjan Panda – Player – Nayagarh

Bikash Mandal – Player – Bhadrak

Srishan Deep – Player – Bhubaneswar

Nitish Behera – Player – Jagatsinghpur

Support Staff:

Coach – Sagarkanta Senapati

Manager – Sashi Bhusan Mohanty