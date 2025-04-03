Bhubaneswar: Odisha-born film producer and All-India Radio artist Solila Parida’s life came full circle as she found her final resting place in Bhubaneswar, where she passed peacefully at home on March 31, 2025. Seeking the spotlight early on, her illustrious singing career took her around the world. Encouraged by Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar, she performed at the Royal Albert Hall in London in the 1960s.

Solila married a renowned physician, Hrusikesh Parida, M.D, F.A.A.F.P. and after a hiatus to raise a family, she re-entered the arena as a film producer, working with the likes of Kabir Bedi and introducing Pooja Bedi in her popular film “Vishkanya”. Her tireless determination and love for the art manifested in worldwide recognition. Her movie “Desires of the Heart” won many accolades in the independent film festival circuits in the U.S., including Best Foreign Feature Film at the LA Femme International Film Festival in Hollywood, California.

Solila received the Hind Rattan Award, Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Award, and the Odisha Living Legend Award, among others. She has been described as confident, committed, and a woman of integrity, patiently and professionally dealing with crises on the sets, and not hesitating to immerse herself in extreme conditions while location scouting—she had a “never say never” approach to achieve her goals.

Her vibrant personality and generous nature garnered her many admirers. A beautiful person both inside and out, she had a unique sense of style, precariously perched atop her platform shoes, and appeared as a guest judge for the Miss India Worldwide Beauty Pageant. Many were inspired by her and sought to emulate her. Friends and family would gravitate toward her as she would tell animated stories, often embellished for a little extra flavour, and perhaps influenced by her penchant for fantasy.

Solila leaves a legacy that will be remembered by all who were fortunate to cross her path. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hrusikesh, and is survived by her three children and four grandchildren. Solila was the sister of the Late Admiral S.H. Sarma, the much-decorated 1971 War Veteran.

Her mortal remains will leave for Puri Swargdwar at 1 pm on Friday, 4th April 2025, from Navy House, behind the Regional Passport office.