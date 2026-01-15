Angul: The Odisha Deaf Cricket Association (ODCA) successfully organized the 1st one-day tri-series for deaf, bringing together specially-abled men’s cricket teams from Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.

The tournament, held at OFRC Stadium, Angul from January 8–11, 2026, showcased inspiring talent, sportsmanship, and inclusivity on the cricket field.

The closing ceremony and prize distribution were graced by distinguished personalities.

Sagarkanta Senapati, General Secretary of ODCA, and Prof. Dr. Sharmila Subramanian, CEO of ODCA, extended a warm welcome to all attendees.

The event was honored by the presence of Chief Guest Trivisesh Dhal Behera, BSSO, Angul, along with Guests of Honour Jayantan Mohanty, GM CSR, Jindal Foundation, and Pratap Chandra Pradhan, MLA, Angul made a flying yet significantly inspiring visit as the Special Guest. He met all the players and reiterated his commitment to support these special cricketers of Odisha in all their endeavours. He also batted against bowling of Mr. Santosh Mohapatra, one of the talented players of Odisha Deaf Cricket Team, who represented India at UAE tournament recently.

Ashutosh Mishra, AGM CSR-mines, Jindal Foundation, also graced the occasion.

Tournament Highlights included the final match result where, Uttar Pradesh Deaf scored 226/9 in 40 overs, and Odisha Deaf were 167 all out in 32 overs. So, Uttar Pradesh Deaf won by 59 runs.

Individual Awards were given away to Best Batsman of the Series: Gajraj Swami Best Bowler of the Series: Mr. Deepak Kumar, Player of the Series, and Player of the Match was also Deepak Kumar of UP.

Partners & Support

ODCA expressed heartfelt gratitude to its partners and supporters, including JINDAL Foundation, Canara Bank, UCO Bank, Green Edge, Sangam Furniture, LIC Bank, Bharat Masala, Paradip Port Authority, ASTHA School of Management, Cricket Association, and the Department of Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Government of Odisha. Their contributions were instrumental in making the Tri-Series a resounding success.