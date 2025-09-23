Bhubaneswar: Ankura Hospital for Women & Children, in collaboration with AAYU health & Research Foundation, on Tuesday launched a Free Genetic Counselling & Rare Diseases Clinic at its Bapuji Nagar unit near Sishubhavan Bus Stop. This is the first facility of its kind in Odisha and Eastern India.

The clinic is aimed at supporting families affected by genetic disorders and rare diseases, which often remain undiagnosed due to lack of awareness, high treatment costs, and limited access to specialists. The initiative will provide timely counselling and guidance free of charge, addressing a critical gap in healthcare.

AAYU Health & Research Foundation, a non-profit partner in the initiative, works across maternal and child health, adolescent well-being, digital literacy for mothers, and community health advocacy. The organisation focuses on underserved populations, ensuring that no woman or child is denied care due to geography or socio-economic barriers.