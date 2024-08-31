Bhubaneswar: Though mountaineers from Odisha have scaled challenging heights of success

with grit and gumption over the years, the state has never had a full-fledged association for the

mountaineers that could inculcate the spirit of adventure among children and youth. Realising

this gap, three adventure freaks and sports enthusiasts in Bhubaneswar joined hands to come up with Orissa Mountaineering Association, the first dedicated association of mountaineers in the state.

The association was launched on Wednesday in the presence of state sports minister,

Suryabanshi Suraj as chief guest, president of National Rifle Association of India and Bolangir

MLA, Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo and Managing Director of SN Mohanty Group, Prabodh

Mohanty.

The primary aim of the association, which is sponsored by Sports Science India (SSI)—a

Bhubaneswar-based sports promotion firm— is to propagate adventure and allied activities at

the grass root level and expose the youngsters to its thrills. It also aims to wean away

youngsters from the addiction of the gadgets and bring them closer to the nature.

The founders of the association come from different fields, but are united by the common motto

of spreading awareness about adventure sports in Odisha. It has been founded by Sports

Science and sports medicine expert, Dr Sarthak Patnaik—founder of Sports Science India; in

association with Gayatri Mohanty—a mountaineer, fitness consultant, Mrs India 2019 winner and

a motivational speaker and Dwiti Krishna Mishra, a naval veteran and sports enthusiast.

“We organize training camps, expeditions, and adventure events aimed at teaching outdoor

survival, first aid, navigation, and environmental conservation. Through our efforts, we strive to

make adventure sports more accessible and inclusive for everyone,” said Dr Sarthak Patnaik,

during the launching ceremony of the association.

Explaining the need to have such an association, Gayatri Mohanty stressed on the significance

of developing a bond with nature. “Outbound activities and nature awareness have an inherent

advantage in as much as they help in moulding a child’s character. A good adventurer

automatically becomes a good human being, and a good human being automatically becomes a

good citizen. It is such citizens we would like to churn out,” she said.

The association also aims to conduct diversified programmes related to adventure sports, with a

special focus on mountaineering, for professionals, schools, colleges, corporates, among others.“We want to make adventure sports inclusive and make it available to every individual. All should have a proper access to training as well as opportunities to explore,” said Dwiti Mishra.

