Cuttack: A total of 76 matches were played across various categories, Women’s Singles, Men’s Singles, Women’s Doubles, Men’s Doubles and Mixed Doubles on the second day of the ‘Odisha Masters 2025’ at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.

Minister for Sports and Youth Services and Odia Language, Literature and Culture, Suryabanshi Suraj, attended the event as Chief Guest. He congratulated the players, organisers and spectators. Cuttack Sadar MLA Prakash Sethi, Sports Director Vijay Yedulla, Cuttack Collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde, CMC Chairperson Kirandeep Kaur Sahota, cine star Sritam Das and tournament director Venugopal Mahalingam were also present.

Indian shuttlers delivered strong performances in both Men’s and Women’s Singles, advancing to the pre-quarterfinal stage.

In the Women’s Singles Round of 32, top seed Unnati Hooda defeated Prakriti Bharat of the UAE 21-12, 21-18 to enter the pre-quarters. Third seed Tanvi Sharma, sixth seed Anmol Kharb and unseeded Tanya Hemanth also made it to the next round.

In the Men’s Singles category, top seed Tharun Manepalli beat compatriot Manav Choudhuri 21-5, 21-8 to move into the pre-quarters. Joining him in the next round are last season’s champion Satish Kumar, second seed Kiran George and Priyanshu Rajawat.

In the Mixed Doubles Round of 32, Indonesia’s top-seeded pair M. Faza and A. Pranata defeated Malaysia’s Wee Yee Hern and Vanee Gobi 21-18, 21-11 to secure a quarterfinal berth. Other pairs advancing to the quarterfinals include Indonesia’s B. Prasetwa and A. Mungaran, India’s Aryan Sapiya and Ashwini Ponnappa, and the Indian duo of D. Bhel Murugan and P. Natrajan.

The international tournament jointly organised by the Badminton Association of India, the Odisha Government and the Odisha State Badminton Association will conclude on December 14, informed Nalin Kumar, Secretary of the Organising Committee.