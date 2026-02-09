Sharjah (UAE): Marking a new chapter in Odisha’s cricketing journey on the global stage, the inaugural edition of the Odisha Premier League (OPL) concluded successfully, with the final played at the iconic Sharjah International Cricket Stadium.

The first season featured 12 Odia teams and served as a platform for showcasing emerging cricketing talent from the Odia community, while significantly enhancing the international profile of Odisha cricket.

In the grand final, Sam 11 Ajman faced off against Utkal Rising Stars (URS). After winning the toss, URS elected to bat first and posted a total of 138 runs in 20 overs.

Chasing the target, Sam 11 Ajman delivered a confident performance and secured victory in just 17.2 overs. Imran Khan emerged as the star of the final, playing a match-winning knock of 54 runs off 31 balls, which included three sixes and four boundaries. His explosive innings earned him the Player of the Match award, and he was also named Best Batsman of the Season for his consistent performances throughout the tournament.

The prize distribution ceremony was graced by former cricketer Sanjay Raul as the chief guest. Renowned actress and model Swapna Priyadarshini and Odisha Samaj UAE President Amiya Mishra were present as special guests. Other members of Odisha Samaj, including Biswajit, Shubhranshu Jana and Suresh Mishra, were also in attendance and extended their support to the match officials and organisers.

More than 1,000 Odia spectators turned up to witness the final. With free entry, transportation and food arrangements provided for the audience, the stadium atmosphere was vibrant and celebratory, reflecting the deep enthusiasm of the Odia community for the sport.

The tournament created history by becoming the first-ever Odia cricket league to be hosted at an international cricket stadium, a milestone achievement for the community and organisers alike.

OPL organising members Iliyas Khan, Deepak Sahu, Syed Taswar Ali, Shehzad, Wasim Bari, Saurabh, Salim, Pranab, Dwitiban, Javed and others stated that this was only the beginning. They expressed confidence that future editions of the Odisha Premier League would feature a higher standard of cricket, increased competition and even greater excitement.