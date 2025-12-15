Bhubaneswar: Sambalpur-born, Dubai-based advanced scuba diver Tisya Panigrahi has achieved a significant milestone by completing her 50th scuba dive at a depth of 100 feet, becoming the youngest known Odia to reach the mark at just 15 years of age.

Milestone Dive completed at Kandooma Thila Site in Maldives

The landmark dive was carried out at the world-renowned Kandooma Thila dive site near Holiday Inn Resort, Kandooma Fushi, in the Maldives. Known for its strong currents, depth and vibrant marine life, Kandooma Thila is regarded as one of the Maldives’ most challenging and respected advanced dive sites.

According to available media records and public reports, no other Odia diver has completed 50 dives by the age of 15, placing Tisya among the state’s youngest and most accomplished recreational scuba divers.

Father–daughter duo marks rare achievement in Advanced Scuba Diving

Tisya Panigrahi with her father Priyadarshee Panigrahi

Tisya was accompanied on the milestone dive by her father and long-time dive partner, Priyadarshee Panigrahi, an advanced scuba diver himself. Together, they form one of India’s rare father–daughter advanced diving teams, sharing a commitment to skill, safety and ocean exploration.

Young Diver tackles strong currents, spots sharks and eagle rays

During the dive, both divers used reef hooks to secure themselves to non-living sections of the reef to withstand strong currents—a common challenge at Kandooma Thila. The dive was further highlighted by sightings of grey reef sharks and graceful eagle rays.

The 50th dive was conducted under the supervision of Holiday Inn Kandooma’s PADI-affiliated 5-Star Diving Centre. South African diving instructor Luca Botha led the dive, while Shaan, a Maldivian national and the centre’s dive manager and instructor, also dived with Tisya during the trip.

“Reaching 100 feet on my 50th dive under such challenging conditions was unforgettable,” Tisya said. “It felt like discovering a new layer of the ocean. The ocean is beautiful, alive and magical, and I want more young people to safely explore it and help protect it.”

Expressing pride in the achievement, Priyadarshee Panigrahi said, “Sharing Tisya’s milestone 50th dive was very special. Her journey has been driven by curiosity, discipline and a genuine love for the ocean. I hope she continues her diving education and strengthens her efforts toward marine conservation.”

Instructor Luca Botha praised Tisya’s composure and skills in demanding conditions, while Shaan described her as a confident and experienced diver for her age.

From Sambalpur to the Maldives: Tisya’s remarkable diving journey

Born in Sambalpur, Odisha, in 2010, Tisya has lived in Dubai for over 13 years after spending early years in Vietnam. She began scuba diving at the age of 10 in August 2020 and has since achieved several milestones, including becoming Odisha’s youngest scuba diver and youngest advanced scuba diver. On her 15th birthday in June 2025, she also dived to 100 feet, making her one of the youngest divers from India to reach that depth.

Her earlier highlights include a 25th milestone dive with nurse sharks at Alimatha in December 2022 and a night dive with manta rays off Sun Siyam Olhuveli in December 2023.

Ocean Ambassador promotes Marine Conservation Through diving

Beyond personal achievements, Tisya is an active ocean ambassador. She participates in underwater clean-up drives, contributes to diving magazines and campaigns to encourage youth engagement in marine conservation. Notably, she and her father made an underwater appeal for ocean protection during the UN COP28 conference in Dubai in December 2023.

The father–daughter duo hopes their journey will inspire young people from Odisha, India and beyond to explore the underwater world responsibly while respecting and protecting marine ecosystems.

Tisya is the grand daughter of former Minister and Parliamentarian from Odisha, late Sriballav Panigrahi and educationist Late Sunanda Panigrahi. She also happens to be the grand daughter of former MLA from Sambalpur Dr. Rasewari Panigrahi.