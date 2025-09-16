Bhubaneswar: The International Beach Cleanup Day will be observed on September 20. On this occasion, 14 beaches in the State will be cleaned, said Additional Chief Secretary, Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department Satyabrat Sahu.

Presiding over a high-level preparatory meeting in this regard today, Sahu said the state-wide beach cleanup programme will begin at Puri beach on September 20 from 6:30 am and will continue till 9 am.

Governor Haribabu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupinder Yadav, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, Minister for Forest, Environment and Climate Change Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia, Puri MP Sambit Patra and other dignitaries are scheduled to attend.

‘I protect my beach’ pledge will be taken. Signature campaign will be conducted by the delegates/invited persons. Prize-winning paintings will be displayed.

The beach will be cleaned by the invited persons/representatives. Debris/waste will be collected separately and the waste will be handed over to the municipality/plastic recyclers. Selfie points will be arranged. Plastic recycling by Odisha State Pollution Control Board, list of achievements by GCF-ECRICC, turtle hatching by Wildlife Division, knowledge products exhibition and display by NCSCM will be done. Cyclothon/Walkathon will be organized. Drone photography and live streaming of the event will be done, announced the Additional Chief Secretary.

The meeting was attended by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Suresh Pant, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Prem Kumar Jha, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Kenduleaf) Uma Nanduri, Director Environment K. S. Pradeep, among others.

Joint Secretary, Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change Rajat Agarwal, Director and Scientist (F), SCM Division Sandeep, Puri Collector and District Magistrate Dibyajyoti Parida, Puri DFO, senior officers of Odisha State Pollution Control Board participated in the event virtually and provided detailed information about the preparations.

The third Saturday of September every year is celebrated as International Beach Cleanup Day. This campaign was first started by the American organization Ocean Conservancy in 1986. Today, this day is celebrated in more than 100 countries of the world. The importance of celebrating this day is:

1. Environmental protection - Marine life is protected by cleaning the plastic, polythene, bottles, nets, etc. on the beach.

2. Protection of biodiversity - The cleanliness and cleanliness of the sea and beach protects the habitat of turtles, fish, birds, etc.

3. Protection of human health – Since microplastics in the sea are forcing their way into the food chain, clean beaches are essential for human health.

4. Promotion of tourism – Beautiful and clean beaches boost the country’s tourism industry.

5. Social responsibility – Volunteers, students, NGOs, government organizations – bring everyone together and create an attitude of “My beach, my responsibility”.

Odisha has a 500 km long coastline. Beaches like Puri, Konark, Gopalpur, Chandipur, Talasari are not just tourist attractions, they are part of the economic, environmental and social heritage of Odisha.