Bhubaneswar: Students from Odisha have scripted a new chapter of success by delivering an outstanding performance in the fields of environmental balance and water conservation. At the prestigious ‘Wipro Earthian’ national competition held at Azim Premji University, Bengaluru, Odisha’s Louis Braille School for the Blind secured a spot among the top 20 winning schools, bringing immense pride to the state. Four talented students from the institution represented the winning team.

At the recently concluded annual awards ceremony, Louis Braille School was honored for presenting an exceptional project focused on Sustainability and Water Conservation. The project was successfully implemented with the technical support and guidance of the organization 'Vision Empower.'

Out of approximately 2,200 participating schools from across the country, Louis Braille School created history by becoming the only school for the visually impaired to achieve this prestigious recognition.

The winning students were felicitated in the presence of Narayan P.S. (Global Head of Sustainability, Wipro Limited), Anurag Behar (Managing Trustee, Wipro Foundation), and the Vice-Chancellor of Azim Premji University.

The school's commendable efforts serve as an inspiration to society, providing a new direction toward the vital cause of water conservation.