Bhubaneswar: ODYSSA Coffee recently welcomed celebrated culinary explorer Anubhav Sapra, founder of Delhi Food Walks, for the inaugural edition of its new conversation series, ‘ODYSSA UNSCRYPTED.’

Anubhav, whose company has been pioneering guided food tours across Delhi for over a decade, shared insights from his remarkable culinary journey — from exploring the capital’s street food to experiencing Odisha’s rich and diverse flavours. The session was moderated by local culinary expert Chef Rachit, who steered an engaging dialogue around Anubhav’s passion for food, culture, and storytelling.

The evening concluded with an open interaction, drawing an enthusiastic crowd that included several prominent names from Bhubaneswar’s food and coffee community. A self-confessed tea lover, Anubhav also lauded the growing coffee culture in India and commended ODYSSA Coffee’s commitment to integrating local ingredients into its signature beverages.

About ODYSSA UNSCRYPTED

ODYSSA UNSCRYPTED is a recurring conversation series designed to spotlight voices shaping India’s evolving food and cultural landscape. From chefs and creators to travelers and thinkers, the series offers an intimate, unfiltered exchange of ideas in a café setting.

About ODYSSA Coffee

Co-founded by Preeti Pallavi Patnaik and Anshuman Rath, ODYSSA Coffee is an Odisha-forward brand celebrating the state’s rich artistic and cultural heritage through its specialty Arabica coffee. In collaboration with LOOKS Salon (Patia), ODYSSA has launched its first coffee bar in Bhubaneswar, reimagining the café experience. Blending immersive coffee journeys, creative community events, and innovative brews, ODYSSA Coffee is redefining the modern café culture in Odisha’s capital.