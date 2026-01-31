Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Hydro Power Corporation Limited (OHPC) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Union Bank of India (UBI) for customised union super salary account for the employees of OHPC.

The MoU signing ceremony was held at the Lokseva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar in the presence of Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment and Energy.

Among other dignitaries, Vishal Kumar Dev, Principal Secretary to Energy Department & CMD, OHPC; Saidutta Biplab Keshari Pradhan, Additional Secretary to Energy Dept; Pranab Kumar Mohanty, Director (Finance), OHPC; Sandeep Patnaik, Director (HR), OHPC; Amiya Kumar Mohanty, Director (Operation), OHPC; Harekrushna Das, General Manager & Zonal Head, UBI and senior officers OHPC alongwith UBI were present on the occasion.

On behalf of OHPC Gagan Bihari Moharana, SGM (Finance) and N. Barik, DGM representing UBI signed the MoU.

As per the provisions of MoU, each OHPC employee will receive personal accident insurance of Rs 1.20 crore, along with an additional term life insurance cover of Rs 20 lakh. It also includes an annual hospital cash benefit of Rs 30,000.

Employees will be issued a RuPay select debit card on their zero balance savings bank (SB) accounts, which comes with additional accidental insurance coverage of Rs 15 lakh. It also comes with annual lifestyle benefits worth Rs 75,000 at no extra cost, including free airport lounge facility, quarterly free health check-ups and free transactions.

Deputy Chief Minister Sing Deo and Energy Department Principal Secretary Dev appreciated the steps taken by the OHPC in association with the bank for the welfare of its employees.